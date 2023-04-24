Man charged with murder in Noblesville shooting death

A Tennessee man has been charged with murder after authorities said he was connected to the shooting death of a man found near the driveway of a Noblesville home in April.



Ruai Ngundeng Pal, 22, of Franklin, Tenn., was charged April 17 by Hamilton County prosecutors with murder, burglary, two counts of armed robbery, intimidation and pointing a firearm. The charges follow an April 6 shooting involving an 18-year-old Georgia man, Grayson Aubrey Rhue, who was found dead near a driveway of a residence after authorities responded to 21506 Raccoon Ct. in Noblesville in response to a report of shots being fired.



Police said they found a man later identified as Rhue, who was from Roswell, Ga., who appeared to have suffered several gunshot wounds. Rhue came to the front door of the residence and rang the doorbell, leading to a brief conversation between the parties before Rhue walked away, according to authorities.



However, a few seconds later, Rhue returned to the front door, entered the home and allegedly drew a handgun and aimed it at the individuals inside the home, authorities said.



“One of the houseguests reportedly drew his handgun and fired several rounds at Rhue. Rhue appeared to immediately flee the house before collapsing just feet from the end of the driveway,” NPD Lt. Bruce Barnes said.



Officers arrived on the scene a short time later to find Rhue deceased, while a handgun was located near Rhue that was collected by investigators, Barnes said. Barnes said earlier this month that based on the information gathered, the incident did not appear to be a random act.



Three individuals who were inside the home at the time of the incident housesitting while the homeowners were away provided statements to police, authorities said.



Pal was arrested by the Franklin (Tenn.) Police Dept. and was booked into the William County Jail and remains in their custody. Police investigators said they believe Pal is the subject that accompanied Rhue in the incident earlier this month.



Pal will remain in the custody of the Williamson County Jail until the extradition process has been finalized, authorities said. Once the extradition process is completed, Pal will be transported to the Hamilton County Jail in Noblesville.



Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the NPD Criminal Investigation Division at 317-776-6370 or contact NPD Detective Spencer Flowers by emailing sflowers@noblesville.in.us.