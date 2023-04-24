Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – April 25, 2023

‘An American in Paris’

“An American in Paris” runs through May 14 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

The Wallflowers

The Wallflowers will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 26 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘True West’

Carmel Community Players’ production of “True West” will run through April 30 at Ivy Tech Hamilton County in Noblesville. For more, visit carmelplayers.org.

‘The Sound of Music’

Civic Theatre’s production of “The Sound of Music” is set to run from April 28 through May 13 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

Amanda McBroom

Amanda McBroom will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 28 and Alexandra Silber at 7:30 p.m. April 29 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘Get Happy’

“Get Happy: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Judy Garland Centennial” at 8 p.m. April 29 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.


