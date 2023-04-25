Obituary: Keven John Henkaline

Keven John Henkaline of Zionsville, Indiana entered into the presence of His Lord at the age of 91 on April 20, 2023. Keven was born in Ansonia, Ohio on July 25, 1931. He was the oldest of four children born to John Henkaline and Marian (McKay) Henkaline. After graduating from Roosevelt High School in Dayton, Ohio, Keven attended Transylvania College in Lexington, Kentucky where he joined the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity. During a basketball game in his sophomore year, Keven met Virginia Kollars who became his wife of 70 years. After college, Keven enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served in Germany. Keven and Virginia were blessed with 5 children: son, Jeff (Sherree) and four daughters, Kim, Nancy, Cindy (Barry), and Heidi (Mike). Keven was known as Papa to nineteen grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild.

Keven was a talented athlete and enjoyed any sport with a ball. He especially enjoyed baseball and had hopes of playing professionally until knee injuries sidelined him. His passion for sports enabled him to teach his daughters how to play softball and to coach their Little League teams for many years. During this time, Keven was also an EMT and served on the volunteer Zionsville Ambulance.

Keven worked in the insurance industry for over 40 years. After he retired from Indiana insurance, Keven and Virginia enjoyed traveling to many fun places throughout the United States. Golfing became a favorite weekly hobby with his golfing buddies, although with an element of creative grumbling when his shot went awry. Lunch at the American Legion in Zionsville was another favorite weekly activity that Keven looked forward to and enjoyed during his retirement.

Keven had a witty personality and enjoyed telling stories and fun jokes. He loved to laugh and joke around with his buddies. He was a good listener and was always there to receive the many phone calls from children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Keven is survived by his wife Virginia and four daughters, sister, Carole Humphrey (Ron) and brother, Mike (Sally). Keven was predeceased by his first born and beloved son, Jeff, his parents, John and Marian, and his younger brother Tom.

Keven’s family will host a funeral service on Friday, April 28th, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care of Zionsville, 125 W. Sycamore Street. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. till time of service. There will be a graveside service with military honors following the service at Zionsville Cemetery followed by a reception at the Zionsville American Legion, 9950 E. 600 S. at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Keven’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org.