Snapshot: OneZone presents Taste of the Chamber event

OneZone’s largest business events of the year, Taste of the Chamber 2023, was presented April 20 at Ritz Charles in Carmel. The event drew more than 700 attendees and 140 exhibitors from various industries. Guests were treated to tastings from local restaurants, caterers, breweries, bakeries and wineries while they networked and made connections. Attendees also had the opportunity to win prizes by entering giveaways with their business cards. The event was open to the public, and walk-ins were accepted with cash or credit card at the door. (Photos by Edward Redd)


