Zionsville firefighters qualify for JEMS Games finals

Four Zionsville Fire Department firefighters participated in the JEMS Games at the April 25 Fire Department Instructors Conference International in Indianapolis, qualifying for the final competition.

The ZFD will join the other top two teams in the final round of the JEMS Games 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. April 28 at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium.

The final round will consist of a 20-minute, high-energy scenario that requires managing multiple patients.

The JEMS Games is a challenging and educational clinical competition highlighting cutting-edge simulation technology. The preliminary competition challenges teams to appropriately assess and provide quality, efficient patient care during three realistic, high-pressure scenarios.

“I am very proud of these firefighters/paramedics,” ZFD Chief James VanGorder stated. “The JEMS Games allows them to showcase the knowledge, skills and quality of care that they provide every day while on duty in Zionsville in a fun and challenging competition with their peers from across the country and around the world. We look forward to cheering them on in the finals this Friday.”

FIDC International offers thousands of fire and rescue professionals from around the world instruction, workshops, innovative products and services and more.