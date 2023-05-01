Red Barn schedule heavy on comedy

It will be another summer of laughs with the three scheduled shows at Red Barn Summer Theatre.

“They’re very light. It’s a nice summer selection, and even though they are all comedies, they’re all very different,” Red Barn Theatre Artistic Director Michael Taylor said. “They’re different kinds of comedy. Coming to the show you will see three very different kinds of performances.”

The first show is the English comedy “See How They Run” (June 7-18); the second show is “Boeing Boeing” (June 21-July 1); and the musical will be “Curtains, A Musical Comedy Whodunit” (July 6-16). Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays at the Red Barn Theatre in Frankfort.

Taylor will direct “Boeing Boeing” and “Curtains.”

Taylor, who has been with the company for 25 years, said Red Barn performed “Boeing Boeing” several years ago.

“Since then, the script has been updated,” Taylor said. “It was revised on Broadway, so we’re doing the new Broadway revival version.”

A French farce, “Boeing Boeing” takes place in a 1960s apartment in Paris rented by a swinging American architect, Bernard. He is engaged to three women who he only keeps apart because they are all flight attendants for different airlines. When Bernard’s tight schedule is disrupted, his juggling act turns frantic — and then disastrous.

“See How They Run” tells the rollicking tale of a conservative English bishop whose sedate home is turned upside down by the outlandish actions of an American actor and actress, four men disguised as clergymen and an old maid who has touched alcohol for the first time. The classic comedy, written by Philip King, is full of fast-paced action and witty dialogue.

“Curtains” is set in 1959 in the Colonial Theatre in Boston. On opening night, the lead actress falls dead and a fast-talking cop, who just happens to be a musical theater aficionado, is sent to investigate. The music was written by John Kander and Fred Ebb, the duo who wrote “Cabaret” and “Chicago.”

Tickets for the first two shows are $20 for adults and $15 for students. Musical tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Season and single tickets can be purchased at redbarntheatre.net starting May 8.