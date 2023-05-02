Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Guest conductor returns to ‘Magic Flute’
Mecum Auctions

Guest conductor returns to ‘Magic Flute’

0
By on Entertainment News

Scott Schoonover has a long history with “The Magic Flute.”

“When I was in college, I played piano for the opera class, and that was one of the first operas I ever learned,” he said. “It’s kind of fun to go back to it now. Those things that you learn in college really stick in your head in a certain way differently than things that you learned later. It’s really fun to work with those again. I’ve conducted two productions of it. The last time was 2007.”

Schoonover

Schoonover, founder and artistic director of the Union Avenue Opera in St. Louis, is serving as the guest conductor for the Indianapolis Opera’s production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” May 5-7 at The Toby Theater at Newfields in Indianapolis.

This is the first time Schoonover has worked with Indianapolis Opera. However, Schoonover had worked with Indianapolis Opera General Manager David Starkey at Asheville (N.C.) Lyric Opera.

Schoonover said he likes the music and the story of “The Magic Flute.”

“It’s always interesting to see what different companies do with it,” Schoonover said. “The music is super accessible. It’s got a lot of drama, but it is also very beautiful and lyrical. It’s interesting, I think, for people who haven’t seen a lot of operas. There are songs, and then in between the songs, there are lines, which is a little different than most of the things that Mozart wrote, which was just all music up to that point.”

Schoonover said the songs are not long and the pieces are very different from one another.

“It presents a lot of different styles, and there’s really something for everybody in this particular opera,” he said. “There’s a lot of magic in the opera. I think it’s a really entertaining show.”

The songs will be performed in German and the lines will be spoken in English.

There are some big ensembles, particularly quintets.

“So, we have to focus a lot on style and a lot on things the same way,” Schoonover said.

Schoonover said his job is to get all the singers on the same page and the singers and orchestra working in sync.

For more, visit indyopera.org.


More Headlines

Plenty of dry eyes: Ophthalmologist helps introduce innovative tool to better diagnosis common condition Feed me!: Lawrence North High School presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ ‘Unity’ concert designed to showcase the power of music Carmel in brief — May 2, 2023 Carmel Symphony Orchestra shows respect to Queen of Soul in concert Where’s Amy attends “The Four Phantoms in Concert”
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact