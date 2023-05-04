Fishers responders recover body from retention pond

Fishers police responded May 4 to a report of a body in a retention pond.

Sgt. Tom Weger of the Fishers Police Department said that the report was received about 9:30 in the morning, and officers went to the pond at Harborvale Chase off East 141st Street.

“Officers arrived and confirmed there was a deceased person in the water and our dive team was called to safely recover the body,” Weger said.

He said there will be an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The body was taken to the coroner’s office.

Weger said that the adult male had not yet been positively identified, and it’s unclear when or how he ended up in the pond.