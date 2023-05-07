Scenes from the 2023 OneAmerica Mini-Marathon

Anna Roher was the top female finisher. The Carmel resident finished with a race time of 1:11:31.
“I’m incredibly grateful. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in the past six years, and this is a good steppingstone in the right direction,” Rohrer said. (Photo by Edward Redd)
OneAmerica Mini-Marathon’s top three finishers are, from left, third place, Stan Linton, with a time of 1:04:50; first place, Panuel Mkungo, with a time of 1:01:44; and second place, Curtis Eckstein, with a time of 1:04:14. (Photo by Edward Redd)
Second-place finisher Curtis Eckstein, an Indianapolis resident, was ranked No. 1 in Indiana.
“I wasn’t expecting it to go that way. I thought I was going to be fifth or sixth,” Eckstein said. “I got out there, raced and competed and started right off with second and third place, then ran miles ahead. I felt good enough to make a move and went for it.” (Photo by Edward Redd)
Race Director Glenn Amos with his wife and children. From left, Griffin Amos, Glenn Amos, Graham Amos, and Jeanne Amos
“The event has gone amazingly well,” Glenn Amos said. “We had beautiful weather, great support from the community, volunteers and vendors. It’s been a good community gathering of individuals to make everything happen for the 20,000 plus people that were participating.” (Photo by Edward Redd)
From left, Devin Courtney with OneAmerica Mini-Marathon’s first female announcer Carissa Galloway and Michael James.
“This is a fantastic race,” Galloway said. “It’s so great to see the city come out and support them. Twenty thousand athletes is a big number. It’s amazing to see that many people out there pushing themselves, striving to be a healthier and fitter version of themselves.” (Photo by Edward Redd)
