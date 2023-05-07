Scenes from the 2023 OneAmerica Mini-Marathon

Carmel resident Anna Roher emerged as the top female finisher of the 2023 OneAmerica Indianapolis Mini-Marathon, completing the annual half-marathon with a race time of 1:11:31. Panuel Mkungo secured first place with a time of 1:01:44, followed by Curtis Eckstein in second place with a time of 1:04:14, and Stan Linton in third place with a time of 1:04:50. The event featured a course through downtown Indianapolis and received great support from the community, volunteers, and vendors. Overall, the event marked another successful and highly anticipated edition of the annual marathon.