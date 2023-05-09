Indianapolis man arrested for Carmel bank robbery 

An Indianapolis man has been arrested for robbing Teachers Credit Union on E. Carmel Drive in Carmel.

Police responded to the bank at approximately 4:50 p.m. May 8 after receiving a report that a suspect had presented a note to a teller demanding cash.

The investigation led police to an address in Indianapolis, where Marty McConnell, 63, was arrested that evening. He was taken to the Hamilton County Jail and charged with robbery, theft of property between $50,000 and $750,000 and intimidation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Carmel Police Dept. Det. Brammer Wolf at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference CPD case number 23-32449.