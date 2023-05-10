Hamilton County Tourism launches digital art passport

Hamilton County Tourism has created a digital passport that will allow residents and visitors to engage with local art.

The Doable and Viewable Art Pass, which is now available, features more than 100 murals, sculptures, galleries and art studios located throughout Hamilton County. After seven mobile check-ins at participating locations, participants will earn a print created by local artist Gabriel Lehman.

“Hamilton County is home to a wide variety of art, from locally made goods and public artwork to the performing and culinary arts,” said Sarah Buckner, assistant director of community engagement at Hamilton County Tourism. “We hope the Doable and Viewable Art Pass will increase visitation to the art experiences in our county and inspire people to create their own masterpieces.”

Three cities in Hamilton County have received recognition from the Indiana Arts Commission as a Statewide Cultural District: the Carmel Arts & Design District, the Nickel Plate District in Fishers and the Noblesville Cultural Arts District.

“Our county continues to grow and evolve as a vibrant art destination,” said Aili McGill, executive director of Nickel Plate Arts in Noblesville. “As executive director of Nickel Plate Arts and manager of Noblesville’s Cultural Arts District, I’m excited for the launch of this new art pass and the opportunity to expose more people to art in a fun, low-barrier way.”

To claim the Doable and Viewable Art Pass, individuals can go to VisitHamiltonCounty.com/Art. The passport can be saved to a smartphone home screen or bookmarked in a web browser for easy access.

Hamilton County Tourism will celebrate the launch of the pass with a county-wide scavenger hunt during National Travel and Tourism Week. Prizes will be hidden May 8-12 at various pieces of public art featured within the Doable and Viewable Art Pass.

Clues for the prize locations can be found on Visit Hamilton County’s Facebook and Instagram Stories each day.People are encouraged to take photos while checking in at the various art locations and share them on social media, tagging @VisitHamiltonCo or #VisitHC for the chance to be featured.

For more, visit visithamiltoncounty.com/art.