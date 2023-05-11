Current Publishing
Westfield High School to host theater boot camp

Registration for a theater boot camp targeted to middle and high school students planned for July at Westfield High School is now open.

The boot camp, which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon July 17-20, will be held in the auditorium at Westfield High School with some afternoon sessions also planned. The camp will focus on auditioning, stage make-up basics, technical theater skills and choreography training, while guest speakers will also be in attendance, according to the district.

The cost is $50 to attend. To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd6ud-AVHldyVicUyNLjEI7jXcKUFc1QylKgLGXvvM8EDI6_w/viewform.

For more, email hstheatre@wws.k12.in.us.


