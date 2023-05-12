Column: Regalique offers wide wine assortment

Commentary by Mark LaFay

I was once told that you don’t have to wait until a special occasion to open a bottle of wine. Instead, make the opening of a bottle of wine the special occasion. Wiser words may have been said, but those are fairly wise. Regalique, a wine and gourmet food boutique at 110 West Main St., Suite 120, Carmel, has a great assortment of wines for you to celebrate. It also has a great assortment of gourmet food to pair with your wine. Below are three featured pairings for the month of May:

The Duval Le Roy family has been making champagne since 1859 and its nonvintage Brut Reserve is a fantastic bottle. Serve chilled in champagne flutes or in white wine glasses. The nose is bright and vibrant with notes of toast, almond and citrus. On the palate, the wine is crisp and dry, with bright acidity — refreshing and memorable. The wine pairs nicely with soft cheeses like Tulip Tree’s Queen Anne’s Lace, which happens to spread nicely on Bath Squares butter crackers.

Domaine Alain Chavy, Puligny-Montrachet Les Charmes is a chardonnay from the Burgundy region of France (also called white Burgundy). The nose is subtle, notes of tart apples, lemon and minerals. On the palate, the wine is crisp, with prominent acidity. Tight, tart fruit gives way to minerality and subtle oak spice. The wine, as well as many white Burgundies, pair nicely with seafood. Try this with a container of Jose Gourmet Spiced Calamari in ragout sauces and Rustic Bakery Rosemary Olive Oil Crackers.

The 2019 Macauley Napa Cabernet is a quintessential Napa cabernet. The wine is dark, inky and opaque in the glass. The nose is packed full of ripe cherries, ripe raspberries, chocolate and baking spices. On the palate, the wine is round and full-bodied, the tannins aren’t very gripping, and the acidity is moderate, giving it a silky texture. The wine showcases plenty of fruit and spice with somewhat integrated alcohol, giving it a latent heat. The wine pairs nicely with Neuhaus Carre Dark Chocolates!

When you stop by Regalique, sales associate Emily Renner and co-owner Jexy Rowe will be on hand to answer questions and to help you find a great wine and pairing.

Mark LaFay is a butcher, certified sommelier and founder of Old Major Market, 4201 Millersville Rd., Suite 107A, Indianapolis