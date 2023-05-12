Pence Media Group captures 6 honors at MUSE Creative Awards

After having twin boys in December 2015, TV journalist Nicole Pence Becker learned she was pregnant again.

“So, I delivered three babies in 13 months,” said Pence Becker, who left her job as CBS4/WTTV morning anchor in 2007. “I had like a mini-day care. I was changing 30 diapers a day. I only left television because that was what was necessary for our family. I loved my job on television, but it just didn’t work.”

When it was time to start doing something outside the home, she started Pence Media Group, a digital and media consultancy, in 2019. She said PMG really took off in 2020.

“PMG was created to offer the opportunity for startups, Fortune 500s or growing companies to have that agency’s full-service support with a group of experts at the table,” said Pence Becker, who lives in Westfield with her husband and four sons, who are 7 and younger. “It’s been an awesome opportunity for me, because I felt we’ve been able to help people and scale their businesses with and for them.”

That hard work was rewarded recently when Pence Media Group, which is based in Carmel, won six MUSE Creative Awards, which are part of MUSE international awards, including a gold award for the best Small Agency of the Year.

Pence Becker said the model at PMG has allowed her to bring in talented staff, mostly women who wanted more flexibility for their families, to do what the agency does best, which is marketing, communications and public relations.

“It’s been a really satisfying thing to win that award, to be honest,” Pence Becker said.

For its work on the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo, PMG won a gold award for the event conference/convention and silver for social media for a live event.

Pence Becker said her agency works pro bono with nonprofits such as the Tyler Trent Foundation and Make-A-Wish.

PMG won a silver award for its video of a Riley Children’s Hospital Virtual Prom. PMG provided its services pro bono with Women for Riley, a philanthropic group within the foundation for the video project.

“It’s also fun to have the big-brand clients like the Sugar Factory, FFA, Sweetgreen restaurants,” she said. “It’s equally neat to have clients like Something Splendid, which opened in Westfield.”

PMG won a gold medal for its event video from the Sugar Factory Indianapolis VIP Great Opening Party, which featured a DJ performance by Nick Cannon.

PMG also earned a silver award for its video in the children’s category for Kids 360 Early Learning Academy.

PMG has five full-time employees, including Pence Becker, and five to 10 consultants.

“(The consultants) work on projects based on their expertise and what aligns with their skillset and experience,” Pence Becker said. “We’ve got that hybrid model in the consultancy.”

Pence Becker, 39, is the daughter of U.S. Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.) and niece of former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

Learn more at PenceMediaGroup.com.