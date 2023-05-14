Carmel host gets to point in weekly ‘The Omnibus Show’ podcast

In a crowded world of high-volume, often contentious, frequently lengthy podcasts, a Carmel man offers an alternative.

David Gibbs is the host of “The Omnibus Show,” which debuted April 3. A new episode is available each Monday morning at TheOmnibusShow.com, on The Omnibus Show YouTube channel and streaming services, including Spotify.

Gibbs’ podcast is billed as “the program for people who are interested in everything” and has featured guests who have discussed such wide-ranging topics as cake making, the performing arts, urban development and the motorsports industry. The episodes are recorded at Feinstein’s in Hotel Carmichael, sponsor of the podcast.

The aim is to be a more grown-up podcast for those seeking informative, educational and intellectual discourse.

“Right now, there is a lot of ‘argy-bargy’ content that thrives due to our social divisions,” Gibbs said. “They have their place, but this show is like going to a table in a garden and talking about all kinds of subjects with anybody.”

Gibbs also wants the podcast to be succinct. The first four programs range from 16 to 42 minutes. Each episode is divided into chapters: one about the guest and what they do, and the second about what listeners can learn from the guest and what is ahead on upcoming podcasts.

“It’s very hard to live your life and listen to podcasts all day. Most people have to work and do stuff,” Gibbs said. “You can have a deep conversation in a short time. If you get to the point, people will appreciate it.”

Gibbs, 59, grew up in northwest Indiana and studied journalism and photography at Indiana University in Bloomington, graduating in 1986. He has worked as a journalist for publications in Indiana, Seattle and Chicago. More recently he has pursued varied business interests.

Conducting interviews was part of Gibbs’ journalism training. It also ran in the family. His father, the late John Gibbs, was the executive producer of “City Desk,” a long-running interview show on NBC affiliate WMAQ-TV in Chicago. David Gibbs considers “The Omnibus Show” an homage to his father.

Gwendolyn Rogers, owner and CEO of The Cake Bake Shop in Carmel and Broad Ripple, was the podcast’s first guest. She said Gibbs was well-prepared for the interview, asked great questions and put her at ease during the recording of the episode.

“David had me laughing, and I felt like I was at home during the interview,” Rogers said. “He is very gentle and kind, and we had a very nice time.”

Gibbs hopes the “The Omnibus Show” has staying power. The competition is fierce. According to Podcast Index, more than 4 million podcasts are available to listeners, the number having surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Building an audience will take time, said Gibbs, who is among a staff of nine producing and promoting the broadcast.

“If you endeavor in anything, you work hard and do the best you can,” he said. “I can’t create numbers. You do your best and hope it resonates with people.”