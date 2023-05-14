Goodrich launches bid for Congress

A state lawmaker from Noblesville has launched a bid for Congress.

Chuck Goodrich unveiled his plans May 5 at the Mill Top Banquet and Conference Center in Noblesville, where he was joined by his family and supporters in announcing his candidacy to represent Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. The district covers much of Hamilton County, in addition to Delaware, Grant, Howard, Madison and Tipton counties.

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, who occupies the seat, isn’t seeking reelection. Goodrich, who also serves as president and CEO of Indianapolis-based electrical contractor Gaylor Electric, has been a state representative since 2018.

Goodrich said he has been able to grow his career and life with conservative Midwestern values, saying he has focused on grit, hard work, humility in raising his family. He said he plans to carry that with him to Washington, D.C., if elected.

Goodrich told the estimated crowd of more than 75 people that rising health care costs are “killing our nation” before adding that workforce development, inflation and illegal immigration “is just crushing our companies.”

“I want to bring my conservative perspective to that conversation in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “That’s the reason I want to go to D.C.”

Goodrich, who has worked at Gaylor Electric for 28 years and rose through the ranks to become the company’s top leader, said he is “absolutely rooted in Indiana” having met his wife here before raising four children.

“I can tell you that anything’s possible and that’s exactly why I want to go to Washington, D.C., because I know this: I know that I can help,” he said. “People say I can’t, but I’ve been through it, and I know I can help.”

Goodrich said if elected, he plans to be “the conservative voice for all of you” and other individuals living in the 5th Congressional District.

“The reality is that your voices aren’t being heard and it will be heard when I get to Congress,” Goodrich said.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen, who spoke at the event, also criticized President Joe Biden and U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, saying their policies are not working.

“If you are a businessperson like Chuck Goodrich is, when it comes to workforce development, they are miserably failing,” Jensen said. “Who better to send to Washington, D.C., who knows a thing or two about that?”

Jensen also said he’s ready to advocate for Goodrich in his campaign.

“I can think of no better credential than Chuck Goodrich out in Washington, D.C.,” he said.

State Rep. Todd Huston, R-Fishers, who is Speaker of the House, also backed Goodrich’s campaign.

“I know Chuck will be a phenomenal 5th District representative,” Huston said.

Other than Goodrich, Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings also plans to run for the seat.