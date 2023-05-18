Westfield Democrat McNally to make another run for District 39 house seat

Current Publishing
Navy pilot veteran Matt McNally has announced that in 2024 he will make another run for the Indiana House of Representatives in District 39.

The Democrat from Westfield lost a close race for the seat in 2022 against incumbent Republican Jerry Torr.

“I am running for state representative for the same reasons that I joined the military: to help safeguard the freedoms we all enjoy as Hoosiers and Americans,” McNally stated in a press release.

McNally is the senior vice commander of the local VFW Post 10003. Post 10003 serves veterans throughout Carmel, Fishers and Westfield.

“After two decades of supermajority rule, I believe decision makers at our state capitol have embraced extreme policies that are out of step with our Carmel and Westfield communities,” McNally stated. “I believe our friends and neighbors want our elected representation to put policies in place that allow them and their families the freedom to thrive.”

McNally is employed as a passenger airline pilot. He recently joined the board of the Westfield Kiwanis Club.

Learn more at mcnallyforindiana.com.


