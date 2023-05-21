Teacher of the year named for Zionsville Schools District

Current Publishing
Trailside Elementary School teacher Courtney Stein after being named Teacher of the Year for the ZCS district. (Photo courtesy of ZCS.)

Zionsville Community Schools District named Courtney Stein Teacher of the Year at the May 7 Zionsville Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting.

“Being a teacher and getting to spend my days with my students is the most rewarding part,” Stein said. “I teach because I love kids and I love being able to inspire them. To be able to do it in the community where I grew up, just makes the experience more amazing. I love being able to touch the little lives of the students and make as much of a difference as I can.”

Stein, 27, is a third-grade teacher at Trailside Elementary School in Zionsville. She graduated from IUPUI in 2019 and has taught ever since.

The annual Teacher of the Year is selected through a committee of former school board members, community members and retired teachers.

Inside look at one of Courtney Stein’s underwater interactive classrooms. (Photo courtesy of Courtney Stein.)

“Some of my favorite memories are the special days I have with my students,” Stein said. “I transform my classroom once a month into an interactive learning experience for the students. I hang tarps, jellyfish and inflatables to make the classroom look like Jurassic Park, an ocean, or a carnival and it builds great memories for me and my students,” she said.

Stein will now advance to the state level competition for an opportunity to be named Indiana’s Teacher of the Year for the 2022-23 academic year.


