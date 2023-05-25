Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Two motorcyclists injured in I-69 crash in Fishers
Two motorcyclists injured in I-69 crash in Fishers
Two adults were seriously injured in a crash the afternoon of May 25 on I-69 north of 96th Street in Fishers. (Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Troopers)

Two motorcyclists injured in I-69 crash in Fishers

0
By on Fishers Community

At about 4 p.m. on May 25, first responders were called to the scene of a serious crash in the southbound lanes of I-69 just north of 96th Street. 

According to an announcement from the Indiana State Police, callers reported that a motorcycle had hit the back of a truck and the occupants were lying in the roadway. 

“When first responders arrived they found two adults severely injured, one of them was unconscious,” State Police reported, “Life-saving emergency medical aid was given and the two victims were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.”

State Police said that a preliminary investigation determined that a white pickup truck had slowed to a stop due to stopping traffic, and a motorcycle crashed into the back of the pickup truck, ejecting both occupants off the motorcycle and onto the roadway. They were wearing helmets. 

The driver of the truck was not injured. 

Troopers reported that the crash caused several lanes of I-69 to be closed for approximately three hours. All lanes have since reopened. 

State Police were assisted by the Fishers Police Department, the Fishers Fire Department and the Indiana Department of Transportation.

 


More Headlines

Public input sought for new Fishers park Fishers students participate in Indiana House Page Program Fishers nuisance ordinance would fine businesses for repeat police calls New chief appointed at Lawrence Police Department Attitude of gratitude: Girl Scouts show appreciation for volunteers with Bronze Award project Snapshot: Egyptian ambassador visits Fishers
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact