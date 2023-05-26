From left, The Fresh Market Store Manager Korey Maurer and Carmel City Council President Jeff Worrell. The Fresh Market opened May 24 in Carmel. Monica Frauhiger of Carmel shops on opening day. Monica Frauhiger of Carmel shops on opening day. The Fresh Market is at 1392 S. Range Line Rd. OneZone President Jack Russell, left, shakes hands with Gaylene Blake, a vice president with The Fresh Market, as Carmel City Councilor Jeff Worrell looks on. Representatives of The Fresh Market join local officials in advance of a bread breaking to open the new store. A crowd gathers in advance of the store opening. The Fresh Market Vice President Gaylene Blake gives remarks. Shoppers fill The Fresh Market on its opening day. Carmel City Councilor Jeff Worrell speaks during the grand opening ceremony. The Fresh Market sells flowers in addition to groceries and other items. From left, The Fresh Market Vice President Gaylene Blake, Store Manager Korey Maurer, Carmel City Council President Jeff Worrell, The Fresh Market Regional Manager Jeff Goetz, The Fresh Market Senior Vice President Brian Johnson, The Fresh Market Vice President John Bishop and The Fresh Market CEO Jason Potter break bread to celebrate the opening of the new store. Maureen Williams of Carmel shops on opening day. Snapshot: The Fresh Market celebrates opening of Carmel store 0 By Current Publishing on May 26, 2023 Carmel Community The Fresh Market on May 24 celebrated its grand opening in Carmel at 1392 S. Range Line Rd. The event featured a bread breaking ceremony, food samples, giveaways, live music and more. (Photos by Adam Seif) More Headlines Full Circle Events purchases rights to produce Carmel Marathon Lawrence council responds to mayor’s petition Soaring to new heights: Home Place residents collaborate to bring symbolic sculpture to key intersection Valor Classical Academy secures building but won’t open this fall Conner Prairie continues to refine development plans on Carmel property Carmel Plan Commission questions target buyer of townhomes, duplexes proposed near 146th Street, Gray Road Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) *First Name Phone Number Select list(s) to subscribe toBreaking NewsEntertainmentFood/DiningMorning Briefing Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime)Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank.By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact