Column: Time for farmers markets

Commentary by Mark LaFay

There is quite a bit to love about May in Indiana. The obvious is the passing of the gray gloom and the warming temperatures. Morels and ramps are on the first week of the month. The Indy 500 takes us through to the end of the month with quite a lot of activity downtown and around Speedway. Kids wrap up another year of school and plow into summer vacation.

Last but not least is the summer farmers market season! If you haven’t been out to one of our lovely farmers markets, I highly suggest you go!

There are numerous farmers markets within a short Saturday morning drive. We (Old Major) sell at the Zionsville, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Garfield Park and Broad Ripple markets every Saturday morning. You can also find us at the Wednesday SoBro market and the Thursday Westfield market. The Thursday Westfield market is roaring back to life this year thanks to the hard work of Nick Stepaniak and the Westfield Chamber of Commerce. This year you will find 50 — yes, 50 — vendors every Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Grand Junction Park.

There are plenty of great vendors to visit when you hit the farmers markets, but unfortunately there isn’t enough paper and ink to cover them all. Here are a handful of vendors that you should check out:

Tulip Tree creamery – Great local creamery making great cheese in the Dutch tradition. Check out their trillium, it is similar to brie and it wins lots of awards! See them at the Saturday Carmel market!

Pig’s Tale Charcuterie – These guys make great snack sticks, summer sausage and dry-cured salamis. New to the scene and definitely a great addition to your charcuterie board. See them at the Westfield Thursday market!

Circle City Sweets – Check them out at the Carmel Saturday market. Great baked goods. My favorite is the ham and cheese croissant. Their breads and pastries are all a win.

Old Major – Great bacon and sausage,with pork, chicken and beef options, including beef bacon and pork bacon. Local and delicious. Visit us at Westfield this week!

My Dad’s Sweet Corn – I detasseled corn for Alan Baird when I was 13 years old. They grow fantastic sweet corn that comes in season by the Fourth of July. So sweet and delicious. Don’t miss this. Check them out at the Carmel market. There is usually an incredible amount of excitement around their return!

Mark LaFay is a butcher, certified sommelier and founder of Old Major Market, 4201 Millersville Rd., Suite 107A, Indianapolis.