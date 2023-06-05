Current Publishing
New pickleball courts open at Mulberry Fields Park
Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron cuts the ribbon during the May 26 grand opening of the new pickleball courts at Mulberry Fields Park. From left, Zionsville Parks and Recreation Board President John Stehr, Styron and Supt. of Zionsville Parks and Recreation Jarod Logsdon. (Photo by Natalie Gargiulo.)

By on Zionsville Community

The grand opening of the new pickleball courts at Mulberry Fields Park in Zionsville was celebrated May 26 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong and is becoming a popular sport in the Town of Zionsville, according to Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron.

The four new courts were installed by JBM Construction and cost $562,000. Construction was paid for through the Zionsville Parks and Recreation Dept. The cost includes a concrete base, all amenities of the courts and additional utility infrastructure.

Styron, an advocate for recreation in the town, had the honor of cutting the ribbon, signifying the official opening of the courts.

The ceremony included remarks from Republican mayoral John Stehr, who also is president of the Zionsville Board of Parks and Recreation.

The new pickleball courts at Mulberry Fields Park in Zionsville. (Photo by Natalie Gargiulo)

“We fast-tracked these courts because of overwhelming interest in pickleball in Zionsville,” President of Parks and Recreation John Stehr said. “As interest continues to grow, we hope to expand our facilities to keep up. We know that picklers are a passionate bunch. I’m glad we now have a dedicated place for everyone to play.”

The new courts are open to people of all ages.

Zionsville Parks and Recreation is offering an introduction to pickleball class that covers the rules, terminology, primary skills and more.

Loaner pickleball paddles and balls are provided.

For more, visit zionsvillein.myrec.com

.


