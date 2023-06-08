Cook to deliver State of the City address in Westfield June 15

Westfield Mayor Andy Cook is set to deliver the State of the City address June 15.

The event at the IMMI Conference Center, 18880 N. East St., will begin at 11 a.m. and will be the final State of the City address for Cook, who announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking a fifth term in office. A panel of city representatives will join the mayor during the event, according to the Westfield Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets are required to attend the event and can be reserved by visiting westfieldchamberindy.com. For questions, call 317-804-3030.