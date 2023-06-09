View of the pathway through the flowers and plants at a home on Lakeshore Drive. Potted plants within the gardens at home on Lakeshore Drive. Potted plants within the gardens at home on Lakeshore Drive. 11008 Lakeshore Drive From left, Carolyn Mitzel, volunteer; Barb West, volunteer; Qwan Hui, homeowner; Cherie, volunteer. Garden guests Shelley and Mark Lisby from Carmel at a home on Emily Way. A home on Emily Way. A home on Emily Way. Homeowner Ray Fitzpatrick, who has been gardening for 14 years, in his backyard garden. A sitting area on Lakeshore Drive. Flowered hanging basket with a faded background on West Main Street. 1370 Spruce Dr. From left, homeowner Sarah McQueen and volunteer Theresa Carpenter at a home on Spruce Drive. A garden on Spruce Drive. Homeowners Steve Sarah McQueen at their home on Bruce Drive. A waterfall at a home on Spruce Drive. Snapshot: Carmel Clay Historical Society presents garden tour of Carmel home 0 By Current Publishing on June 9, 2023 Carmel Community Carmel Clay Historical Society presented a tour of gardens and outdoor living spaces at homes around Carmel. The tours were June 2 and June 3. More Headlines Mathison helps Carmel High School to second place in state meet Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township announces 2023 staff awards Clay Middle School thrower unbeaten for career Carmel High School senior lifts girls tennis team to third straight state title Carmel competitor eager for ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ chance to compete in Miss Indiana pageant Sculpture featuring Indian family of 4 set for Carmel’s Midtown Plaza Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) *First Name Phone Number Select list(s) to subscribe toBreaking NewsEntertainmentFood/DiningMorning Briefing Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime)Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank.By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact