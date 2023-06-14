Current Publishing
You are at:»»»St. Elmo wins prestigious spirits awards

St. Elmo wins prestigious spirits awards

0
By on Fishers Business Local

St. Elmo Steak House, arguably the most well-known steakhouse in Indiana, was recently recognized for another of its signature menu items – cocktails.

The downtown Indianapolis restaurant won a pair of Double Gold medals for its Espresso Martini and Cosmopolitan cocktails in the Ready-To-Drink category at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The SFWSP is the oldest and, arguably, most prestigious spirits competition in the nation.

St. Elmo recently began bottling its Espresso Martini and Cosmopolitan cocktails, two of its top sellers.

“Our ready-to-pour cocktails are great for enjoying a piece of the St. Elmo’s experience at home,” said Stephanie Ebarb, director of marketing for Huse Culinary Group. “Now, you can have a St Elmo’s cocktail at home without needing all of the ingredients and without any of the mess.”

Opened in 1902, St Elmo is the oldest Indianapolis steakhouse in its original location and is well known for steak, seafood and wine cellar. As its recent awards reflect, it is now building a sterling reputation for cocktails.

“Winning two Double Gold medals is a rare achievement. We are quite proud,” said Bryn Jones, vice president of marketing for Huse Culinary Group.

St. Elmo’s ready-to-drink cocktails can be found at grocery and liquor stores in central Indiana. The products can be purchased online at Shopstelmococktails.com for shipping nationwide.


More Headlines

Hotel Tango closes Zionsville location Zionsville Community High School lacrosse players earn All-American awards Sister Act: Siblings share love for music education at Miss Indiana competition Freedom for all: Arts for Lawrence plans third annual Juneteenth celebration Carmel teen wins Congressional Art Competition in Indiana’s 5th District Wins part of progress for local motorcycle racing team
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact