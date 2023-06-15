Box Market convenience store now open on Carmel’s Main Street 

Current Publishing
Raghevendra Varma stocks drinks at Box Market. (Photo by Kiersten Reidford)

By Kiersten Riedford 

Box Market, Carmel’s newest convenience store, opened June 12.

The store at 216 W. Main St. offers products ranging from cat litter to personal care items to PRIME hydration drinks and to-go sandwiches.

The shop is owned by Vic Singh, with Raghevendra Varma partnering in the business. They had been looking to open a convenience store in the area for two years. Vacant space was difficult to find, so they jumped at the opportunity when they heard U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz would be closing her district office, which was previously in the space.

“As soon as this spot became available, we looked at it,” Varma said. “We made the reservation in less than an hour and (later) signed the lease.”

Varma said he and Singh have invested in keeping the store neat and filled with what customers may want or need throughout their week. They buy in bulk and sell in volume to keep prices low.

The store is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to midnight. It is open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Varma said customers who tell him they found out about Box Market through Current in Carmel receive a 10 percent discount.

“People have been very supportive of us,” Varma said. “They are coming and constantly checking in. (The) city has been very good and (is) helping us to get up and running. We want to do a lot of great things for Carmel.”


