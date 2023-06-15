Zionsville parks board considers land donation proposal

The Zionsville Board of Parks & Recreation on June 14 voted in favor of a plan to swap land owned by the Zionsville Lions Club to the town in exchange for town-owned amenities in Lions Park.

The donated land, which is part of the 5-acre Henkaline property the Lions Club acquired earlier this year, would be used for a 10-foot easement that would include a trail connecting Lions Park and Elm Street Green.

“In meeting with the Lions Club, there is an interest and opportunity in creating that connection between the two parks,” Supt. of the Zionsville Parks and Recreation Dept. Jarod Logsdon said. “This is a critical connection for the Eagle Creek Trail which would span the entire length of Eagle Creek up to the Carpenter Nature Preserve and all the way up to Marion County someday.”

In exchange for the land, the Lions Club would receive ownership of the tennis and pickleball courts and tot playground at Lions Park, which is owned by the town.

“I believe it would be beneficial for our parks system to step out of the way and allow the Lions Club to have full purview of their park without being interrupted by our operations,” Logsdon said.

John Stehr, president of the Zionsville parks board and Republican mayoral candidate, said the Lions Club has always been a “generous community partner” and transferring ownership of the amenities will provide continuity.

“I see it as a win-win,” Stehr said. “It seems like the right time to do both donations at one time.”

The board unanimously approved the proposal, which will go before the Zionsville Town Council for a final vote.