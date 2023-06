Axl, a Carmel Police Dept. K9, died June 16 after a sudden illness.

The 7-year-old Belgian malinois began his career with CPD in 2017 alongside then-Officer Katy Malloy. After Malloy was promoted to sergeant two years later, Officer Jamie Reynolds became Axl’s handler.

During his time on patrol, Axl located large quantities of illegal narcotics and numerous articles of evidence and contraband, according to CPD.