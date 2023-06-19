Krga appointed principal of Crestview Elementary School

The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township Board of Education voted June 12 to approve Amanda Krga as the new principal of Crestview Elementary School, effective July 1.

According to the school district, Krga comes to Crestview from Sunnyside Elementary, where she served as assistant principal since 2019.

“Throughout my years of service to Lawrence Township, I have had the opportunity to learn from its dynamic leaders and to develop my instructional and organizational leadership skills,” Krga said. “I look forward to utilizing all I have learned to best serve the Crestview community and to support all students’ academic, behavioral and social-emotional growth.”

Superintendent Shawn Smith said the Crestview community will be impressed with the experience and skills Krga brings to the school.

“I am confident that we have selected the best person to continue leading the school on the path of successful teaching and learning,” he said.

Krga began her career in Lawrence Township in 2013. She has served as a teacher at Harrison Hill and Sunnyside elementary schools. Before joining the MSD of Lawrence Township, she was a corps member with Teach for America for two years.

Krga has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from IUPUI, which she earned in 2011. She completed her master’s degree in education leadership at IUPUI in 2016.

MSD of Lawrence Township is the ninth largest in the state, serving approximately 16,000 students. For more, visit LTschools.org.