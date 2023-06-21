Westfield zoning board OKs variance for auto business

A Westfield zoning board has approved a variance to allow an automotive refurbishing business to operate on Sun Park Drive.

The Westfield Board of Zoning Appeals voted 4-0 June 13 to approve a variance request from Direct Repair Collision, 17728 Sun Park Dr. Matt Skelton, an attorney with Church, Church, Hittle + Antrim who spoke on behalf of the business, told the BZA that the property has transitioned over the years from industrial to commercial.

The building, he said, was constructed in the 1980s and was previously used for warehousing purposes. Skelton added that the automotive refurbishing business is different than a traditional body shop, noting that many vehicles are fleet delivery vehicles receiving restoration work.

“About 80 or 90 percent of this business is really cosmetic,” Skelton said. “So, these aren’t people just showing up to have service performed there.”

Skelton also told the BZA that employees from Direct Repair Collision go to the client’s location, pick up their vehicle and bring it back to the property where work is performed before returning it. He added that one of its clients is Amazon.

“So, when they have dings and scratches and need to make sure their brand stays clean and strong, they refurbish these delivery vehicles and these are regular vehicles,” Skelton said.

Skelton told the BZA that Direct Repair Collision would perform all of its business indoors, noting that there would be no outdoor storage taking place. No members of the public spoke to the BZA in favor or against the variance request.

In other business, the BZA also approved a request from Stellhorn Equity, LLC, to permit a beauty salon and professional office use at 235 Penn St.