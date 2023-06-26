Carmel in brief — June 27, 2023

Water Quality Report – To comply with Indiana Dept. of Environmental Management state regulations, City of Carmel Utilities issues a Water Quality Report (also called Consumer Confidence Report) annually describing the quality of city drinking water. The report showed that the city’s tap water met or exceeded all Environmental Protection Agency and state standards in 2022. In previous years, City of Carmel Utilities has combined both the Carmel Water and the Carmel Clay Citizens Water reports. However, this year the reports are separated to distinguish these utilities, as a benefit to both water utility customers. View the reports and learn more at carmelutilities.com/water-quality.

Nature Keepers – Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation is offering a new youth program this summer called Nature Keepers. This half-day nature program will be led by the CCPR Parks & Natural Resources team and hosted at different parks each week to provide an immersive, hands-on experience. Nature Keepers is designed for ages 5-11. Morning sessions are for ages 5-7, while afternoons are for ages 8-11. Each four-day Nature Keepers session runs Monday through Thursday and features a different theme. This summer’s themes include weather, water, wildlife, and wilderness survival. Each session is $100 per participant. The program will run weekly through July 27. Learn more and register at anc.apm.activecommunities.com/carmelclayparks/activity/search?onlineSiteId=0&activity_select_param=2&activity_keyword=nature%20keepers&viewMode=list.

Golf tournament fundraiser – The fifth annual Evan R Hansen Legacy Foundation Golf Tournament is set for July 29 on both 18-hole courses at Pebble Brook Golf Club in Noblesville. The foundation plans to use the proceeds to begin sponsoring nationally known mental health speaker presentations at local high schools as well as other causes related to its mission. For more, visit erh32.org.

Golden Hoosier nominations – Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 Golden Hoosier Award, which honors senior Hoosiers for their lifetime of service and commitment to their communities. Since the start of the program, more than 200 Hoosiers have been honored. To be eligible, the nominee must currently be an Indiana resident, age 65 or older and have been a volunteer in the community for the past three years. The deadline for submitting applications is July 9. Nomination forms can be accessed at in.gov/lg/lt-governor-initiatives/golden-hoosier-award.

Website connects residents to resources – The Hamilton County Community Foundation, Duke Energy, the Hamilton County Trustees Association and Good Samaritan Network have partnered to launch Help4HamiltonCounty.org to provide residents with a one-stop resource for support services. The new resource offers connection in the areas of aging and seniors, food assistance, medical and mental health, youth and families, housing and education and employment.

Kindergarten registration – Registration is open for the Carmel Clay Schools kindergarten class for the 2023-24 school year. Early registration helps CCS prepare for anticipated staffing needs and allows families to begin the kindergarten assessment process and receive communication from the district. Register for the Class of 2036 at ccs.k12.in.us/services/curriculum/kindergarten.

Apply for CMYC – Applications are being accepted for the 2023-24 term of the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council, a youth-led organization with a goal to serve the community. Learn more about the group and how to apply by emailing CMYC Advisor Candy Martin at [email protected].

Hamilton County Democratic Women meetings— The Hamilton County Democratic Women will not meet in April but will resume meeting on the third Saturday of the month May 20. The meeting will be from 9:10 to 11 a.m. at the Delaware Township Trustee Building, 9090 E. 131st, Fishers. All Hamilton County women are welcome.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend by all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

Benefit concert planned — The AGES Band is performing a benefit concert to help victims of the April 17 Timber Creek fire that destroyed homes in a 50-unit condo development. The concert is 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 1 at the Carmel Gazebo. The event is free, and all donation proceeds are managed through the Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County. To donate, go to www.GSNlive.org.

Telamon Foundation scholarships – The Telamon Foundation has selected Anna Klauz and Oscar Wang as the first recipients of the Telamon Scholarship, for which eligible children of Telamon employees may apply. Klauz graduated from Carmel High School in 2020 and will be a senior at Indiana University. She is majoring in media advertising. Wang graduated from CHS in 2020 and is a rising senior at Purdue University. He is majoring in psychological sciences and plans to pursue an MD after graduation, with a specialization in psychiatry.

Merchants Bank hire – Carmel-based Merchants Bank has hired John Douglas as assistant vice president in the bank’s Correspondent and Warehouse Lending divisions. Douglas will join this growing segment of Merchants’ lending platform remotely in New Jersey. Prior to joining Merchants Bank, Douglas served as president and CEO of eWise Home Lending, a company he founded. Douglas is an active member of the New Jersey Mortgage Broker/Banker Association and has participated in several MBA committees. He is a graduate of Catholic University.

Apollo Award finalist – The International Casual Furnishings Association announced the 2023 Apollo Award finalists, including Carmel retailer O’Malia’s Living. Apollo Awards have been presented for more than 60 years during the ICFA Awards Gala. Members nominate retailers in the single- and multi-store categories based upon innovative merchandising and marketing, sales management, annual growth, sales training program, credit history and achievement of goals. Established in 1966 as O’Malia’s Fireplace Shop, the retailer has grown to include grills, outdoor fire and patio furniture. In 2015, the name was changed to O’Malia’s Living to reflect the variety of products.

Free home repair services – The Patch Boys of Northeast Indianapolis, a locally owned and operated home repair services provider, is offering free home repair services to an immediate family member of a fallen soldier in the area. The family will be selected based on the scope of repairs needed and the impact it would have on the family. Submissions will be accepted until May 26, and the winning family will be selected on or before Memorial Day. Learn more at thepatchboys.com/northeast-indianapolis.

Eliminate period poverty – Carmel Middle School student and Girl Scout Cadette Maren Sander wants to eliminate period poverty in her community. She has made it her mission to make sure no girls go without feminine hygiene products at her school. Carmel Middle School’s Pantry Packs program helps feed Carmel Middle School students that would otherwise go without. Select students are sent home with food for their families each Friday and over extended breaks. With Sander’s help, each pack will now include period products once a month. Sander has so far collected 43 boxes of tampons and 18 boxes of pads. If she collects enough, she could provide hygiene products for Clay and Creekside Middle Schools as well. An Amazon wish list has been set up for those interested in donating to the project. Access the list at rb.gy/6szm0.

My Healthy Baby – The Indiana Dept. of Health and Indiana Family and Social Services Administration have completed the rollout of My Healthy Baby, the state’s obstetrical navigator program that is designed to improve health outcomes for both mother and baby. Launched in January 2020, My Healthy Baby connects pregnant women who are enrolled in Medicaid with free home visiting services and support in their communities during their pregnancy and throughout their baby’s first year of life. Since its inception, the program has referred more than 12,000 women to local support through programs such as Nurse-Family Partnership and Healthy Families. Eligible women can be referred to My Healthy Baby by a provider or can refer themselves by visiting myhealthybabyindiana.com or calling 844-624-6667.

Hospice volunteers needed – Brighton Hospice in Carmel is looking for volunteers to help office staff perform a variety of office duties such as organizing admission paperwork, filing, preparing and sending mail, answering phones, stocking supplies and helping with special projects and events. Hours and days for this volunteer opportunity are flexible and training will be provided. To learn more, contact Katresha Taylor, volunteer coordinator, by calling 317-798-2160 or by email at [email protected]