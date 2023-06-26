Lawrence one of top-50 for families

The City of Lawrence has been named one of the top-50 best places to live for families by Fortune magazine’s online wellness site, fortune.com/well.

Out of the 50 communities nationwide, Lawrence came in at No. 41, in between Denver, Colo., at 40 and Little Rock, Ark., at 42. Cambridge, Mass., was the No. 1-ranked city on the list.

The list includes one city from each state.

“In our analysis of nearly 1,900 cities across the country, the best places to live scored high on assets like health care, education and resources for seniors — all of which can help fight isolation and build social ties,” the website states. “For the first time, this year’s list highlights the best place to live in each of the 50 states. While some states — whether owing to certain laws or their political climate — may not meet everyone’s needs, the list provides people a wide range of options across the U.S. from which they can find a place to call home.”

In the entry for Lawrence, the website cites the community’s military heritage, with its strong connection to the former Fort Benjamin Harrison military base that’s now the center of the city’s government, arts and community events.

“Lawrence’s city center, dubbed Fort Ben, was once the active Army base Fort Benjamin Harrison, serving many roles throughout the 20th century, the training of thousands of World War II draftees among them,” the website states. “When the base was decommissioned in the 1990s, Lawrence turned its barracks, mule barns and service buildings into spaces for local businesses and restaurants, while officers’ quarters became private homes. And the 1,744 acres of land previously used for military exercises became its Fort Harrison State Park and The Fort Golf Course.”

Fortune also cited Lawrence’s work to promote the arts, including updating the Theater at the Fort and turning an old military communications site into galleries, studios and classrooms. The cultural campus hosts many of Lawrence’s community events and festivals.

For the full list of best places to live for families, go to fortune.com/well/ranking/best-places-families/2023/