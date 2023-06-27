Current Publishing
Blueprint for Improvement: A modern makeover in Zionsville
After

Blueprint for Improvement: A modern makeover in Zionsville

By on Blueprint For Improvement

Built in 1977 and in Zionsville’s Colony Woods neighborhood, this home’s owners wanted to update the living room with modern finishes.

Before
  • The fireplace became the room’s focal point, accented by dynamic porcelain tile that gives the appearance of metal but without the maintenance.
  • Custom built-ins with sleek acrylic laminate cabinets, quartz countertops and floating poplar shelves provide the perfect place for displaying family pictures, keepsakes and décor.
  • The carpet was replaced with luxury vinyl plank flooring for an elevated aesthetic with exceptional durability.


