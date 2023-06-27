Blueprint for Improvement: A modern makeover in Zionsville

Built in 1977 and in Zionsville’s Colony Woods neighborhood, this home’s owners wanted to update the living room with modern finishes.
- The fireplace became the room’s focal point, accented by dynamic porcelain tile that gives the appearance of metal but without the maintenance.
- Custom built-ins with sleek acrylic laminate cabinets, quartz countertops and floating poplar shelves provide the perfect place for displaying family pictures, keepsakes and décor.
- The carpet was replaced with luxury vinyl plank flooring for an elevated aesthetic with exceptional durability.