Noblesville city officials: Pleasant Street project remains on schedule

City officials say the Pleasant Street construction project in Noblesville remains on schedule, although more work lies ahead.

The $115 million road construction project in Noblesville is expected to improve traffic flow and ease congestion when completed, according to the city. The entire project is expected to be finished by the fall of 2025.

The first phase of the project, which began in November 2022, spans 1.1 miles from River Road to 10th Street and includes work by Hamilton County for a bridge to be built over the White River.

Mayor Chris Jensen lauded the work of city staff and other partners who are continuing to work on the project.

“From the beginning, I promised that we were all in this together and that the needs of the community would be central to the project,” he said. “We’re delivering on those promises thanks to the city staff and project team’s approach to managing this complex project.”

Jensen also said bridging the White River is an important component in making an east-west connection in Noblesville. Construction of the new bridge required the removal of the 200-foot, two-span steel truss bridge that once carried the Midland Railway over the White River, according to the city.

The bridge, which was built in 1893, has already been disassembled. City officials announced a partnership with Conner Prairie to store the bridge while a final location is determined as plans are developed for the bridge to be refurbished and reassembled, according to the city.

“The care and attention we devoted to preserving the historic bridge and our partnership with Conner Prairie is just one example of the project’s focus on preserving history,” Jensen said.

The city also kicked off the construction of two new roundabouts on Eighth Street on June 8 that has led to detours for motorists traveling through the area. The construction has resulted in a 150-day closure of Eighth Street between Washington Street and Mulberry Street, officials said.

In addition, Pleasant Street between Sixth Street and Ninth Street, which includes the alley between Eighth and Ninth Street at Pleasant Street, is also temporarily closed, according to the city.

The second phase of the project that will span from 11th to 19th streets will create a four-lane section with a median, work on the Midland Trace Trail, in addition to a 19th Street roundabout expansion.

The third phase from Ind. 32 to River Road will eventually establish a two-lane section with the potential for expansion, along with connectivity to the Midland Trace Trail at Ind. 32 and Hague Road with pedestrian tunnels being planned, said Mike Maurovich, a project manager on the Pleasant Street project from engineering firm American Structurepoint.

The entire project is expected to be finished by the fall of 2025. For more, visit www.reimaginepleasantst.com/.