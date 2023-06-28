Colts set 13 Grand Park training camp dates

Westfield Mayor Andy Cook is frequently asked what the most exciting thing is about hosting the Indianapolis Colts training camp at Westfield’s Grand Park.

Cook said most people believe he’ll say that it is meeting all the players and coaches.

“The greatest thrill to me is to watch the hundreds, if not thousands, of families, especially children, many of which would never get a chance to see a real NFL player, to see cheerleaders and, yes, maybe to see Blue,” Cook said at the camp dates announcement June 27 at the Grand Park Events Center. “When you see these little kids with their eyes as big as saucers when they get to see Colts City and get to see their first real live NFL player, they’re thrilled, absolutely thrilled.”

This is the fifth season the Colts have been holding training camp at Grand Park. There will be 13 open training camp practices at Grand Park, starting July 26 and ending Aug. 17. The highlight will be two 6 p.m. joint practices Aug. 16-17 with the Chicago Bears before the teams’ preseason game Aug. 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Some special days include Kids Day, July 28; Back Together Weekend, July 29; Salute to Service, Aug. 1; Youth Sports Day, Aug. 3; Give Back Sunday, Aug. 6; Fan Appreciation, Aug. 10; and Thirsty Thursday, Aug. 17.

“It takes more than 200 volunteers from Westfield and other cities to make this whole thing work,” Cook said.

Roger VanDerSnick, Colts chief sales and marketing officer, thanked Cook, who is in his final year as mayor.

“I just want to commend Mayor Cook for his vision years and years ago, and frankly, the courage to be able to put something like this in place and to really change the landscape in Westfield in central Indiana and arguably Indiana to be able to do this,” VanDerSnick said. “We’re one of the recipients of that vision.”

Training camp tickets are free, but guests must register at Colts.com/Camp to get tickets for each date. Koorsen Fire & Security is the camp’s title sponsor.

VanDerSnick reminded guests about the NFL clear bag policy that remains in place. He said the tradition of players signing autographs at the end of practice will return.

Cook said the camp continues to grow since its first one in Westfield.

“The Colts never had a facility like this before,” he said. “We had never had an NFL team in here before, so we learn something every year to get better.”

Cook said attendance at the camp announcement shows fans are excited about a new coach (Shane Steichen) and new quarterback (first-round draft pick Anthony Richardson).

“That’s the kind of buzz we like to see,” Cook said.

For more, visit colts.com.