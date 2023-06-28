Hamilton County plans to build women’s shelter

Hamilton County plans to build a women’s shelter for domestic violence victims and their children off Ind. 38 in Noblesville next year.

That facility was one of several projects discussed during the State of the County address June 28 at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds, where Hamilton County Commissioner Steve Dillinger highlighted various projects taking place. The county recently purchased nine acres of land off Ind. 38 for $550,000 for the shelter, Dillinger said.

Officials plan to work with Prevail, Inc., a Noblesville-based organization that works with victims of crime and abuse, regarding the planned facility. Details of how large the facility will be and how much it will cost haven’t been determined, according to Dillinger.

Construction on another project is also set to begin next year on a county emergency operation and 911 center off Ind. 37 in Noblesville that will include a child care facility. The project, behind Home Depot in Noblesville, is needed because ofHamilton County’s growth and a lack of space in its current location at 18100 Cumberland Rd., said Mike Hubbs, director of the county’s 911 communications center.

Hubbs said officials are still working through details regarding how large the new facility will be.

“We’re in the scoping phase right now,” Hubbs said. “We definitely need the space.”

Dillinger’s State of the County address also highlighted other county projects currently taking place, including an interchange project at 146th Street and Allisonville Road, that is set to be completed in the summer of 2025. The $44 million project on the border of Noblesville and Fishers will convert the intersection into a grade-separated interchange with 146th Street going over a roundabout on Allisonville Road.

Construction on the interchange project began in March and is expected to improve traffic flow through the corridor when it is finished.

“We had to do something with this intersection,” Dillinger said.

Work is also nearing completion tied to the first phase of a county wastewater treatment plant at U.S. 31 and 236th Street. The first phase carries a price tag of $45 million with the county using $25 million from American Rescue Plan Act funding, according to Dillinger, who said the second phase of the project will cost $20 million.