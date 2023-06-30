Current Publishing
CPD K-9 remembered as dedicated partner with strong drive to work

By on Carmel Community

By Shelly Gattlieb

To Carmel Police Department Officer Jamie Reynolds, being the handler for K-9 Axl encompassed more than her working hours.

“He was not a tool (for police work),” Reynolds said. “He was a living, breathing creature with a really awesome skill set.”

Axl, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, died suddenly June 16 after a brief illness. A necropsy was performed to determine his cause of death, but results were not available as of press time.

Reynolds became his handler in September 2019 after his first handler, Officer Katy Malloy, was promoted to sergeant. After the promotion, Malloy found ways to remain involved in Axl’s life.

Born on May 23, 2015, in Poland, he received his training at Von Liche Kennels in Denver, Ind., where he was initially paired with Malloy. He joined CPD in March 2017.

Axl promoted public safety by locating illegal drugs and related contraband and other evidence. Reynolds described him as a dedicated partner with a strong drive to work.

Reynolds thanked VCA Advanced Care for providing exceptional care, kindness and compassion in treating Axl.


