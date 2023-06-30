Fishers police offer condolences to shooting victim’s family

Fishers Police Chief Ed Gebhart released a statement June 30 expressing condolences to the loved ones of Kaylah Ann Farmer, the woman who was shot to death June 28 at the Speedway Gas Station.

Joshua Alexander Farmer of Anderson, Indiana, was arrested June 29 and charged with murder in the case. He remains in custody at Hamilton County Jail.

Farmer faces multiple felony charges and one misdemeanor in addition to the murder charge, but the other charges were pending weeks before the deadly June 28 shooting. Those charges, which were filed June 5, include intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement with bodily injury, strangulation, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child under 16, and battery when the victim is less than 14 years of age.

In his statement, Gebhart writes: “This week our community experienced a tragedy with the murder of Kaylah Ann Farmer. Kaylah was the mother of three children, a daughter, and friend to many. We want to extend our sincere condolences to Kaylah’s family and friends. Our agency will continue to advocate for Kaylah and work closely with the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to ensure justice is served for her.”

In an earlier news release, police stated that officers responded to the gas station at 7235 East 116th Street at the Allisonville Road intersection a little after 5 p.m. June 28, and found a woman shot to death in a red Chrysler Van.

Police identified Farmer as a person of interest at that time, noting a possible ongoing domestic violence situation.