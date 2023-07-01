Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Upland Brewing set to open in Clay Terrace in late August
Upland Brewing set to open in Clay Terrace in late August
Upland Brewing Clay Terrace is set to open in late August in the site that previously housed Prodigy Burger Bar. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

Upland Brewing set to open in Clay Terrace in late August

0
By on Carmel Business Local, Westfield Business Local

Upland Brewing Company plans to open its second taphouse in Carmel in late August.

Padraig Cullen, Upland Brewing Company vice president of hospitality, said he had been eyeing the site at 14490 Clay Terrace Blvd., which previously housed Prodigy Burger Bar, for several years.

“I’ve always thought it’s a unique location. You’re in the heart of everything, and it’s got a real nice look to it with the garage doors,” Cullen said. “A lot of people are walking around in front of it.”

The Clay Terrace site will be the 10th location for the Bloomington-based craft brewery, which also operates a taphouse at 820 E. 116th St. in Carmel. Cullen said the Clay Terrace site will be twice as large as its 116th Street restaurant and employ approximately 50 people.

Since 1998, Upland Brewing Company has been serving craft beer and a menu of scratch-made, locally produced food. Cullen said the company aims to create an approachable, calm environment where guests feel comfortable stopping by whether they are in work attire or looking to relax after traveling nearby trails.

“It’s nice and clean,” Cullen said. “It’s not divey, but (it’s a place) where everybody feels comfortable. That’s what we shoot for.”

Operating hours for Upland Clay Terrace will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Learn more at UplandBeer.com.


More Headlines

Lighting it up: Pryotechnician eager to orchestrate CarmelFest’s dazzling fireworks show for 18th year  CNO Financial Group to move within Carmel to smaller space Carmel Jazz Fest to feature city’s variety of venues Westfield fire station to open in August Fishers plans July 4 fireworks Westfield City Council rejects creation of parks department, board
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact