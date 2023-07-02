Current Publishing
Where's Amy attends Jr. Civic's 'Newsies Jr'

Where's Amy attends Jr. Civic's 'Newsies Jr'

Where’s Amy attended Jr. Civic Theatre’s “Newsies Jr.” opening night June 23 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. These young future stars of tomorrow had the audience’s attention from start to finish with their joyful singing and dancing. Civic Theatre’s Brent Marty and Holly Stults presented Outstanding Alumni award to Jr. Civic Theatre alumni Mary Caltrider, a Carmel High School graduate, who is now a TV journalist in St. Louis. Civic stage manager Sydnie Blair (Indianapolis)  earned  the Peggy Cranfill “Yes, Let’s” Award for advocacy and excellence in theater education and the Ellis Family of Fishers took home the Jr. Civic Fantastic Family award. Be sure to check out Civic Theatre’s  Young Artists Program’s “Mean Girls” July 27-30. For more, visit civictheatre.org.


