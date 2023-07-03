New mural revealed in Nickel Plate District

By Kiersten Riedford

A new “Greetings from Fishers” mural was revealed during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Nickel Plate District June 21.

The mural, hand-painted by siblings Corey and Casey Wilkinson, can be viewed at 8684 E 116th St. It pays tribute to the City of Fishers, with small details representing the city’s past and present.

“If you look back at (Fishers) history, we have a lot of history with agriculture and farming,” said Casey Wilkinson, referring to the barn detail in the mural’s bottom right. “That also kind of represents Fishers’ commitment to teaching and learning with their 33-acre AgriPark that is fairly new and one of the biggest urban farms in the country.”

The muralists’ favorite part of the painting is the great blue heron at the bottom right. Casey Wilkinson said the brothers named the bird Fraunk after the noise herons make.

Casey Wilkinson said he and his brother took inspiration from old travel postcards to create the mural. To actually get the painting on the wall, the Wilkinson brothers said they created a graphic design and then traced the projected image on the wall.

CRG Residential founder/CEO Christopher Reid and his family privately funded the creation of the mural on the historic building his company renovated.

“As longtime residents of Fishers, our family was excited to support this mural project, which will become a gathering point or Instagram-moment for all to enjoy,” Reid stated in a news release. “It was important to us to work with muralists who shared our vision showcasing the history of Fishers while also looking forward to the city remaining a top-rated community in the U.S.”

Casey Wilkinson said he would like people to know that public art makes a difference.

“Supporting local artists, it has (a return on interest) that’s hard to measure,” Casey Wilkinson said. “But what we wanted to do was create something that would cause people to gather, smile (and) share experiences. But local artists can’t do that unless we have people supporting it like the Reid family.”

For more about the “Greetings from Fishers” mural, visit fishersmural.com.