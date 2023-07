The Indiana Dept. of Transportation plans to close a section of Ind. 32 in Westfield over Cool Creek to replace the bridge on or after July 6. The affected area of Ind. 32 is over Cool Creek between Willow Creek Way and Grassy Branch Road, according to the city. The closure will be in effect for 45 days weather permitting. Access to homes and businesses will remain open, according to the city. For more or detour information, visit https://bit.ly/3JrYZxj.

