Letter: Thankful for honest-to-goodness journalism

Editor,

Thank you for the article “Brought to Light” in the June 27 Current in Carmel that deeply impressed me for its journalistic quality. The article describes a newly hired pastor in the Carmel community who faced allegations of dishonesty and manipulative behavior at a former church. Similar allegations are being brought forward at the new church.

Current interviewed numerous people for the article and made innumerable (unanswered or declined) requests to others for comment. The story is still unfolding, and nothing has been proven, but journalism of this kind ensures that the hard questions are asked in society.

Hopefully, this article will be of service to the church and the community in seeking the truth. I am grateful to have a local newspaper like Current that produces honest-to-goodness journalism.

Tom Doman, Carmel


