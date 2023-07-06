Ghost kitchen adds in-person dining

On June 4, Fishers-based Room Service on Wheels began welcoming customers to dine and listen to live music at its new restaurant and beer garden.

The former ghost kitchen, a facility where meals are prepared for delivery or takeout, made new additions to its walk-up site at 11110 Lantern Rd. in Fishers. Now, it offers delivery, takeout and dine-in service. The outdoor area has been remodeled with a performance stage and beer garden, giving customers the option to dine outside and listen to live music.

Room Service on Wheels owner Randy De John said as a ghost kitchen, the business started out as a delivery-only restaurant.

“Everything is fresh and nothing is frozen,” De John said. “Our menu was built around speed and food that traveled well.”

De John partnered with Indianapolis-based King Jugg Brewery and turned Room Service on Wheels into a full-service restaurant.

“We did really well, and we expanded into a brewery,” De John said. “We added a patio, and we always had a big, long area, and I used to do concerts out there.”

The revamped outdoor space can seat approximately 300 people, De John said. Live music is scheduled Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The restaurant also expanded its menu.

“We have fish, nachos, stuffed pizzas,” De John said. “A lot of the stuff that didn’t travel well, we do have inside.”

Dine-in hours for Room Service on Wheels are Monday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more, visit roomserviceonwheels.com.