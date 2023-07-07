Fishers resident killed in Arkansas crash

A 20-year-old Fishers woman was among three people killed in a July 5 vehicle crash in Arkansas.

According to the accident summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Abigail Cox was a passenger in a 2015 Chevy truck headed east on U.S. 62. There were four other people in the truck at the time who received injuries.

A 2020 Chevy Equinox with two people inside was headed west, and crossed the centerline, according to the summary. The vehicles hit head-on. Both people in the Chevy Equinox died.

The accident took place at about 9:30 a.m., according to the summary. Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear.

Cox was a student at Purdue University studying general management, according to her LinkedIn profile. She graduated in 2021 from Hamilton Southeastern High School.