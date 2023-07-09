Carmel Jazz Fest to feature blues and soul singer Robinson

Tad Robinson is thrilled to be part of the inaugural edition of the Carmel Jazz Fest.

“It looks to be a nice eclectic group of musicians,” the Greencastle resident said. “I think they are doing a beautiful job organizing it.”

The Tad Robinson Band will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 11 and 1:30 to 3 p.m. Aug. 12, with both shows on the Gazebo stage.

Robinson sings and plays harmonica. The band consists of Paul Holdman, guitar/vocals; Brian Yarde, drums/vocals; Harlan Terson, bass guitar; and Kevin Anker, keyboards.

Terson is from Chicago while the others are from the Indianapolis area.

Carmel Jazz Fest is set for Aug. 11-12 at six different venues around the city.

“It’s always good to play in that community because there are a lot of people who love roots music, Americana, blues and jazz,” Robinson said. “I think the festival is doing a great job in representing those music (genres).”

Robinson said many of the groups performing in the Carmel Jazz Fest make great music.

“We’ll be playing some new tunes that will be on the upcoming album, plus doing our usual set of blues and soul,” said Robinson, whose band’s setlists are mostly his original songs.

Robinson has seven albums on the Severn label and Delmark Records. He is working on a new album and expects to make an announcement of a release later this summer.

Robinson, who has played in more than 20 countries, did three tours outside the U.S. in 2022.

During last year’s busy schedule, Robinson performed Aug. 31 of last year in the Live at Center Series at the Palladium, then a few days later, he performed at the inaugural All In Music and Arts Festival at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

“I got to perform with the Allman Brothers Dreamset, which was a really nice experience,” he said. “I think the idea of the dreamsets is unique and a nice idea. All the guys couldn’t have been nicer. I enjoyed that festival a lot. I’d love to return.”

Robinson, who is originally from New York City, lived in Chicago for a decade before moving to Greencastle. He has 10 Blues Music Award nominations, which are considered the Grammys for blues music.

Robinson has already spent 10 days in Sweden this season.

“Later in the year, I’ll also be on the West Coast with some touring in Southern California,” he said. “It’s been a good year.”

At 67, Robinson shows no signs of slowing down.

“We’re just beginning,” he said. “In the world of roots music, jazz and blues, I don’t think they hold age against you as much as in pop music. I think sometimes people see it as an asset. You get rid of your bad habits, and you know how to communicate more musically at that level when you are a little bit more experienced. Doors seem to be opening, so I’m happy to go through them.”

For more, visit tadrobinson.com. For festival tickets and the schedule, visit carmeljazzfest.com.