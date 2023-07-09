Grace Truck: Providing nutritious food on wheels

With family at the forefront of its business, Grace Truck brings nutritious value to neighborhoods in Zionsville, according to its owners.

Grace Truck is a food truck business that has been serving Zionsville and surrounding areas since opening in December 2019.

Husband and wife Jeremiah and Mandy Clark moved from California, where Jeremiah attended culinary school and worked for the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group, to Zionsville, where Jeremiah continued doing executive chef work before deciding it was time for a change.

“The restaurant business is not ideal for a family,” Mandy said. “He was working 12-hour days five days a week, and it wasn’t right for us anymore.”

The couple opened Grace Truck with the goal of serving the community and spending more time with their children.

“When we started, we were trying to come up with a name, and we wanted to pick something we were passionate about,’ Mandy said. “God and people in our lives have shown us a lot of grace, and we want to continue to give back and not only serve food but give grace to our customers.”

In the beginning, Grace Truck parked in business parks. When the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, the family transitioned to neighborhoods to serve those working from home.

“So many people have continued to work from home,” Mandy said. “It is great to be in neighborhoods because we have gained returning customers. Sometimes we know what someone will order every week, and sometimes they mix it up.”

The truck serves healthy food using local product, according to the couple. Almost everything is made from scratch and never processed. According to Mandy, if food is not made in-truck, it is from somewhere local.

“We still serve sweets, but they do not contain refined sugars. We use agave, coconut sugar and syrup,” Mandy said. “Our juices are fresh-pressed, and we choose local businesses that use clean ingredients.”

The menu has many selections, including truffle English muffins made from scratch; sweet potato hash browns; fresh-pressed juice; chicken tacos; and salads.

“The juices, English muffins and our Jesus Bowl Salad are typical of our best-sellers,” Mandy said. “Our menu changes with the seasons, and we do features to keep things interesting, but our menu has been pretty consistent.”

The food truck also caters for weddings, graduation parties and other special events.

“We live in Zionsville, and we love it here,” Mandy said. “Many of the neighborhoods we serve are close to our house, which is great for us and our children. “We do special events outside of Boone County, but we love to be here and stay close to home.”

Mandy said there is a chance to expand in the future.

“We have discussed doing brick and mortar, but it has not felt like the right time,” Mandy said. “We are not closed off to new ideas, but flexibility is important to our family. Right now, growing includes taking care of our customers and making new connections.”

Grace Truck is in Zionsville neighborhoods such as Cobblestone Lakes on Tuesdays and Stonegate on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For the summer, they can be found at Azionaqua, 4875 Willow Rd., every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more, visit gracetruck.com/.