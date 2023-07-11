Blueprint for Improvement: Elegant and elevated bath

This Windermere home featured a spacious master bath with good bones but an outdated style. Thanks to a few functional upgrades and an elevated mix of materials, this bathroom makes each day feel like a spa day.

A luxurious soaking tub replaced the original deck-style tub, and wall-to-wall carpeting that made the room feel dated and drab and was replaced with stunning porcelain tile.

Built-in shelving featuring beautiful sconces surrounds the tub nook, providing additional storage and display space as well as privacy.

The shower was upgraded with a frameless glass enclosure, and features Calacatta Gold marble and brushed gold fixtures, giving the shower space an upgraded spa-like feel.