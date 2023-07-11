Nature Guide: Fishers grandmother pens book for kids to explore city parks

Nina Hershberger is a grandmother of seven, and said she noticed how much time the grandkids wanted to spend on all their screens, whether they were tablets, computers or TV.

“They just don’t get out and play like we did when we were growing up,” she said. “I had this brainstorm one day. I don’t know where I saw it, but I saw that Fishers has 24 parks. At least, they did. I thought, you know what, that would be a fun thing — to put together something.”

Hershberger said she found descriptions and photos on the Fishers Parks Department website to create a guide but wanted to make it more than just a guide. So she came up with the book, “Fishers, Indiana City Parks.”

“So, then I thought, ‘Well, when we were growing up we did leaf collections.’ That was the standard thing when we were in school,” she said. “I don’t know if they still do it, but I thought, ‘Well, you know, you’re going to a park. That would be a fun thing.’ And then I said, “OK, what else could they do?’ So, I came up with about 100 different ideas to have fun.”

Those fun ideas include math puzzles, a schedule of free concerts, and space for kids to write down their thoughts about each park.

“I know the kids, when they visit the parks, it’s a fun day out, but I really wanted it to go beyond just a fun day out,” she said, adding that she’s been talking with city officials about how the book can encourage kids to get out and explore. “Oh, my goodness, we’ve got so many plans for so much more expansion going forward.”

Hershberger said feedback has been positive, and people seem to especially like the journaling aspect of the book. Kids are encouraged to answer questions about each park they visit.

“What do you notice? What do they have? So, it’s not just go visit the park,” she said. “I took one of my grandsons, his name is Luke. I took him to a park I never knew existed. It’s just off 126th (Street), right by the (Hamilton Southeastern) High School. It’s tucked way back in. But it was delightful. It was just delightful. And so we’re sitting there on the picnic table, and he’s writing in his journal and he said, ‘I never knew this park existed. It’s really pretty.’ So again, it’s encouraging them to journal, to think, to observe — trying to use all of the senses.”

Hershberger said she wants to create a new version of the book annually, with different activities and updated information, and to work more closely with the Fishers Parks Department. She also wants to get business sponsors for the publication, so it can be distributed free to kids throughout Fishers.

“We’re really trying to do some really fun things to make this really a fun thing for families, for kids, with the primary purpose of getting them off their screens,” she said. “And as we partner with businesses, the vision is, boy, it would be really nice to have a major sponsor who says, ‘I will pay to have one of those journals for all the first-graders, or I’ll pay for half of it.’”

Hershberger is a marketing professional who has written numerous informational books for clients to distribute to their customers.

“I love marketing. I live and breathe marketing,” she said. “I laugh at the story that my parents told (about) me growing up — I wanted to go door-to-door selling rusty bobby pins. They did not let me, but I did go door to door selling Avon. I did have a paper route. I did all of that kind of stuff.”

She also earned her degree in marketing and has been in that field ever since. She started publishing books for clients in 2010, she said, and has created hundreds in the past 13 years. Hershberger offers some of her own books, including the Fishers Parks book, on Amazon.

What’s planned for future ‘Fishers, Indiana City Parks’ editions?

Author Nina Hershberger has lots of ideas for adding fun, engaging children’s activities to future versions of her Fishers Parks books. Those include: