Westfield Library Foundation to hold seminar

The Westfield Library Foundation will host a legacy giving seminar July 19 for individuals interested in learning how they can support the Westfield Washington Public Library in their will, trust or other estate plan.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at The Bridgewater Club, 3535 E. 161st St., Westfield.

“Designating the Westfield Library Foundation as a beneficiary in your will or trust is simple, costs you nothing now and creates a lasting legacy for our community,” said Erin Downey, executive director of the Westfield Library Foundation. “This program will show those in attendance how to create a lasting legacy that ensures future generations are enriched by our community’s greatest resource of history, culture, and imagination.”

The Westfield Library Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports innovative programs and services for the Westfield Washington Public Library and its patrons through major gifts, bequests, corporate sponsorships, naming rights and private donations.

Michele Dole, a certified financial planner, will be the keynote speaker and is a nationally renowned expert in legacy giving and brings a wealth of experience in investments, trusts, estate planning, charitable planning, and nonprofits, according to Downey. To register for the free event, visit westfieldlibraryfoundation.dm.networkforgood.com/forms/legacy-giving-event.